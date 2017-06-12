UFC Fight Night 111 results from last night: Dong Hyun Kim vs Colby Covington fight recap
Ultimate Fighting Championship Welterweight WRASTLERS Dong Hyun Kim and Colby Covington dueled yesterday at UFC Fight Night 111 inside Singapore Indoor Arena in Kellang, Singapore. Kim entered this bout as the least respected No.8-ranked fighter in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC