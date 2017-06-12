UFC Fight Night 111 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide for 'Holm vs Correia'
That's because timezones rear their heads once again on Saturday morning when Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Singapore with Holly Holm and Bethe Correia in the Fight Pass-only main event. Rising Polish bruiser Marcin Tybura co-headlines against former champion Andrei Arlovski, while Colby Covington attempts to continue his Welterweight rise at the expense of "Stun Gun" Dong Hyun Kim.
