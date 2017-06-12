UFC Fight Night 111 fight card: Holly Holm vs Bethe Correia preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship Bantamweight strikers Holly Holm and Bethe Correia will clash this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 111 inside Singapoore Indoor Arena in Kallang, Singapoore. This is one of the fights where I'm glad it's my job to analyze the fight itself, rather than say, why the hell it's a main event in the first place? At any rate, Holm's recent drop off has been hard to miss.

