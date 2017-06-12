UFC Fight Night 111 fight card: Andrei Arlovski vs Marcin Tybura preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship Heavyweight veterans Andrei Arlovski and Marcin Tybura will collide this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 111 inside Singapoore Indoor Arena in Kallang, Singapoore. Is this the end for Andrei Arlovski? To be fair, that's a question we've all asked ourselves at a couple different points in the last few years, but his current UFC run may stand as the final nail in his coffin.

