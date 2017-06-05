UFC Fight Night 110's Derrick Lewis c...

UFC Fight Night 110's Derrick Lewis can't stop, won't stop, talking about Ronda Rousey's ass

It's no secret, top-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship Heavyweight contender, Derrick Lewis , has a bit of a "thing" for former women's Bantamweight champion - and mixed martial arts superstar - Ronda Rousey. Not long ago, "Black Beast" went out of his way to "protect" Rousey from her fiance , Travis Browne, wrecking "Hapa" via second round knockout earlier this year at UFC Fight Night 105 .

