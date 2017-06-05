UFC Fight Night 110 Weigh-in Results:...

UFC Fight Night 110 Weigh-in Results: Mark Hunt, Derrick Lewis Greenlit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sherdog

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has set sail for New Zealand on Saturday as Vector Arena in Auckland will serve as the host venue for UFC Fight Night 110 "Hunt vs. Lewis." Headlining the bill is a brawl between two massive heavyweights, while the rest of the marquee is littered with intriguing showdowns in various weight divisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun 2 ask me good bud... 12
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,067 • Total comments across all topics: 281,642,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC