UFC Fight Night 110 start time, TV schedule, who is fighting tonight at 'Lewis vs Hunt'
Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the hurt business today for UFC Fight Night 110 live from inside Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The FOX Sports 1-televised event, which will be headlined by a hard-hitting Heavyweight scrap between Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt, will also feature a co-main event between Derek Brunson and Dan Kelly, which will be contested at Middleweight.
