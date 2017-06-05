UFC Fight Night 110 predictions: 'Lewis vs Hunt' Fight Pass 'Prelims' undercard preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship is bringing a bevy of "Prelims" fights to both UFC Fight Pass and FOX Sports 1 this weekend when UFC Fight Night 110: "Lewis vs. Hunt" storms Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. MMAmania.com's Patrick Stumberg kicks off the UFC Fight Night 110 "Prelims" party with the first installment of a two-part undercard preview series below.
