UFC 212 video preview: Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway - 'Inside the Octagon'

Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight champion Jose Aldo and current 145-pound interim titleholder Max Holloway will collide in the UFC 212 pay-per-view main event this Saturday night , inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Aldo was named division champion after former titleholder Conor McGregor was stripped of his belt last year.

