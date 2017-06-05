UFC 212 results, link wrap up: Max Holloway stuns Jose Aldo to become undisputed champ
Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the pay-per-view market last Saturday night for UFC 212: "Aldo vs. Holloway," which took place inside inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The promotion's most recent mixed martial arts event was headlined a title unification match that saw Max Holloway become the undisputed Featherweight champion after knocking out Jose Aldo in round three.
