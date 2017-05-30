UFC 212 fight card, lineup for Jose A...

UFC 212 fight card, lineup for Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway PPV tonight

UFC 212 is going down tonight live on pay-per-view from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship Featherweight champion Jose Aldo puts his title on the line opposite interim 145-pound kingpin, Max Holloway. The division crown has not really been stable since Conor McGregor defeated Aldo in just 13 seconds back in Dec. 2015.

