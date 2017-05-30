UFC 212 fight card: Claudia Gadelha vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship women's Strawweight elites Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz will collide this Saturday night at UFC 212 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Outside of a pair of losses to current Strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Gadelha has been untouchable at 115 pounds.

