Truro's Kajukenpo martial arts gym is changing ownership
As owner, he's trained his share of athletes at the Pleasant Street martial arts gym in a number of styles, including kickboxing, Kajukenpo, Chuan Fa and mixed martial arts. However, Tobin has decided to step back for personal family reasons, and pass ownership of the gym to his senior student, Brenna Urquhart, who has trained with him for 19 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
