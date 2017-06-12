Tom O'Connor set to make his home debut on King of the Cage card
Tom O'Connor of Fort Macleod fights in the main bout Friday, June 16 at King of the Cage at the South Pavilion at Lethbridge Exhibition Park. Tom O'Connor makes his home debut Friday, June 16 as the main event at King of the Cage at the South Pavilion of Lethbridge Exhibition Park.
