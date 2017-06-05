Third tribal casino approved; court a...

Third tribal casino approved; court action promised

2 hrs ago

As the legislative session moved into its last 24 hours, support for a third tribal casino was approved in the House, but only after urban lawmakers, led by Bridgeport's delegation in the House, won assurances from leadership that some sort of economic assistance for the state's largest city is included. A proposal to bring slot machines to pari-mutuel facilities, including the Shoreline Star dog track and jai alai fronton on Bridgeport's East Side, was scrapped Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

