'The essence of ninja is to be patient': Ninja champion fosters a calm attitude in his pupils

Have you ever tried throwing shuriken ninja stars? It can certainly be fun to try - but for people such as Masaaki Ikebe, who won the annual shuriken-throwing competition in March to become the first two-time champion in its eight-year history - it can be a whole lot more. The 56-year-old beat about 40 others in the final round of the contest, held in Iga, Mie Prefecture.

