Taichi/Qigong Workshop Retreats - Two Unique Masters: Rick Barrett; Terry Dunn
Two Summer Workshop Retreats-Taichi Alchemy:Yang Cheng Fu's 13 Original Postures - Rick Barrett and Ermei Flying Phoenix Qigong - Sifu Terry Dunn Right from the start, I want people to not just be able to successfully execute the movements of a form, but to also feel their qi, their jin, and their root." LENOX, MA, USA, June 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Eastover Estate & Retreat Center Yingxing Wang Founder & Managing Partner Contact - 866 264-5139 or [email protected] Yang Cheng Fu's 13 Original Postures is a short, but extremely powerful taijiquan form.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC