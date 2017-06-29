Taichi/Qigong Workshop Retreats - Two...

Taichi/Qigong Workshop Retreats - Two Unique Masters: Rick Barrett; Terry Dunn

Two Summer Workshop Retreats-Taichi Alchemy:Yang Cheng Fu's 13 Original Postures - Rick Barrett and Ermei Flying Phoenix Qigong - Sifu Terry Dunn Right from the start, I want people to not just be able to successfully execute the movements of a form, but to also feel their qi, their jin, and their root." LENOX, MA, USA, June 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Eastover Estate & Retreat Center Yingxing Wang Founder & Managing Partner Contact - 866 264-5139 or [email protected] Yang Cheng Fu's 13 Original Postures is a short, but extremely powerful taijiquan form.

