Taekwondo tournament at Taylor Sportsplex honors young man lost in lake rescue
Paul Rose and his parents Christine and Ronald founded the annual Tae Kwon Do Tournament at the Talor Sprtsplex in memory of brother and son Eric Rose, who drowned five years ago. Competitors of all ages and backgrounds attend the annual memorial Tae Kwon Do tournament at the Taylor Sportsplex.
