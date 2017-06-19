Taekwondo tournament at Taylor Sports...

Taekwondo tournament at Taylor Sportsplex honors young man lost in lake rescue

Paul Rose and his parents Christine and Ronald founded the annual Tae Kwon Do Tournament at the Talor Sprtsplex in memory of brother and son Eric Rose, who drowned five years ago. Competitors of all ages and backgrounds attend the annual memorial Tae Kwon Do tournament at the Taylor Sportsplex.

