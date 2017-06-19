Slovak Triple World Champion in mixed...

Slovak Triple World Champion in mixed martial arts defends title

The most successful Slovak in MMA is Ivan Buchinger from GabA A kovo who is the World Champion in three organisations. He defended his title in the organisation M - 1 Global competition in China a few days ago.

