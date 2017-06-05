See Nick Jonas' Gay Kiss in the Mixed Martial Arts Drama 'Kingdom'
Nick Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas brothers trio, has since turned into hun starring in DirecTV's mixed martial arts drama Kingdom . In the show, Jonas plays Nate Kulina, a somewhat closeted fighter who shared a kiss with his love interest, Will, in the recent Season 3 premier.
