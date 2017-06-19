S. Korean Kim Tae-hun wins 3rd straight gold at taekwondo worlds

South Korea's Kim Tae-hun won his third straight gold medal at taekwondo's biennial world championships on Sunday. Kim defeated Armin Hadipour Seighalani of Iran 10-6 to claim the men's under-54kg title at the World Taekwondo Federation World Taekwondo Championships at Taekwondowon's T1 Arena in Muju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul.

