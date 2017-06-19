Preview: UFC Fight Night 'Chiesa vs. Lee'

Promising lightweights will take center stage, as Michael Chiesa meets Kevin Lee in the UFC Fight Night 112 main event on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, two-time NCAA wrestling champion and former Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight titleholder Johny Hendricks takes on Tim Boetsch in the three-round co-headliner at 185 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.