Polaris 5 making it to UFC Fight Pass benefits all involved
Polaris Pro is a promotion in the competitive grappling industry and the spotlight just got larger for their next event, Polaris 5. The organization announced last week that the event will be featured on UFC Fight Pass; a platform that's been used to promote the sport in the past. With this announcement, Polaris has an opportunity to capture the interest of fans that may have been out of reach in the past.
