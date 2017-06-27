PICTURES: Thousands attend Wantage and Grove extravaganza
SHEEPDOGS driving a gaggle of geese, sumo wrestling and a coconut shy were just some of the activities at the second ever Wantage and Grove Extravaganza. Thousands of people attended the event at Grove Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon, which also featured tropical animals, fast cars and morris dancing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC