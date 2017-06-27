PICTURES: Thousands attend Wantage an...

PICTURES: Thousands attend Wantage and Grove extravaganza

Read more: Oxford Mail

SHEEPDOGS driving a gaggle of geese, sumo wrestling and a coconut shy were just some of the activities at the second ever Wantage and Grove Extravaganza. Thousands of people attended the event at Grove Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon, which also featured tropical animals, fast cars and morris dancing.

Chicago, IL

