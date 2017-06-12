Photos: Ellie Avram at restaurant in Bandra
Actress Eli AvrRam says she would love to do hardcore action movies as she finds herself 'excellent' in mixed martial arts The actress is currently one of the faces of designer Rocky S's new collection for RS jeans along with actor Prateik Babbar Talking about the line, Elli said: "I love this campaign shoot for Rocky Star. I'm a jeans girl since childhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC