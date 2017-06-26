Pacquiao won't watch Mayweather-McGregor
The all-time pay-per-view record was set in 2015, when 4.6 million customers purchased a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao . If the upcoming Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight is going to break that, it will have to do it without at least one customer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC