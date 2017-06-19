ONE Championship stamps claim as top MMA promotion in Asia
With Singapore emerging as Asia's hub for mixed martial arts , two global MMA powerhouses in ONE Championship and the Ultimate Fighting Championship have gone head-to-head to determine who reigns supreme in the Lion City. The UFC, with the latest iteration of its Fight Night series recently held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last Saturday, dealt the latest hand in this battle for market dominance.
