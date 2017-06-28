ONE Championshio: Joshua Pacio, Erik ...

ONE Championshio: Joshua Pacio, Erik Kelly included in fight card

Two Filipino mixed martial arts fighters, Joshua Pacio of Team Lakay and Erik "The Natural" Kelly, have been called up to be part of the "One Championship: Kings & Conquerors" set to happen in Macao on August 5. Pacio will be facing undefeated Japanese fighter Hayato Suzuki who holds a 16-0 record. This will be his One Championship debut.

Chicago, IL

