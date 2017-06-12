'Not just a fighter': Edmonton MMA community remembers 'gentle giant' dead after boxing match
Alberta's mixed martial arts community is reeling after the death of Tim Hague, who suffered a fatal brain injury during a boxing match in Edmonton. The former UFC heavyweight was left in critical condition after being knocked out Friday by former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC