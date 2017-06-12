'Not just a fighter': Edmonton MMA co...

'Not just a fighter': Edmonton MMA community remembers 'gentle giant' dead after boxing match

Alberta's mixed martial arts community is reeling after the death of Tim Hague, who suffered a fatal brain injury during a boxing match in Edmonton. The former UFC heavyweight was left in critical condition after being knocked out Friday by former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton.

