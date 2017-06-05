No way are we thugs': Sutton man is f...

No way are we thugs': Sutton man is first ever Cage Warriors world champion from London

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: This is Local London

"I quit my job a few years ago to pursue the dream of mixed martial arts," Nathaniel Wood told Sutton Guardian days after becoming the Cage Warriors world champion. "It was amazing," 24-year-old Wood said of being crowned a world champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun 2 ask me good bud... 12
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC