No contest? Erick Silva to appeal Yancy Medeiros loss at UFC 212

Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight veteran Erick Silva will appeal his technical knockout loss to Yancy Medeiros, which took place at the UFC 212 pay-per-view event earlier this month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "It's the second time a referee made a bad call for an Erick Silva fight in Brazil," manager Gilberto Faria told MMA Fighting .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.