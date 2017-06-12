NK yet to ask S. Korea to approve tae...

NK yet to ask S. Korea to approve taekwondo team's visit

2017-06-12

North Korea has yet to ask South Korea to approve a plan by a North Korean taekwondo demonstration team to visit the South for an international competition, Seoul's unification ministry said Monday. The North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation will bring its demonstration team to South Korea for the World Taekwondo Federation World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul, to be held from June 24-30.

Chicago, IL

