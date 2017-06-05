Narooma's Karate kid to take on the world
In March this year Jack McCaughtrie, a quiet 12-year-old lad from Narooma travelled with his family to Melbourne to compete in the National Karate Team selections tournament. As a result, Jack has been chosen to represent Australia at the Karate World Cup which is to be held in Limerick, Ireland in August this year.
