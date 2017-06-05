Muslim women gather to learn basics of self-defense
A group of Muslim women gathered Friday at a Berkeley mosque to learn about self-defense from a veteran martial arts instructor. The women met at the Qal'bu Maryam Women's Mosque to tumble, grapple and learn the basics of keeping safe as fears continue to mount nationally over racist attacks against Muslims and people perceived as immigrants.
