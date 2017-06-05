Muslim women gather to learn basics o...

Muslim women gather to learn basics of self-defense

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A group of Muslim women gathered Friday at a Berkeley mosque to learn about self-defense from a veteran martial arts instructor. The women met at the Qal'bu Maryam Women's Mosque to tumble, grapple and learn the basics of keeping safe as fears continue to mount nationally over racist attacks against Muslims and people perceived as immigrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun 2 ask me good bud... 12
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC