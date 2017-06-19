Motorist, 81, slowed by stowaway python
An elderly Chanthaburi man driving youngsters to their muay thai class had to make an unscheduled stop on Wednesday morning when a passing motorcyclist shouted that there was a huge snake hanging out of his front left wheel well. Tuanthong Im-erb, 81, promptly pulled to the side of the road in Muang Chanthaburi's Tambon Salaeng, but could see no hitchhiking reptile.
