Motorist, 81, slowed by stowaway python

An elderly Chanthaburi man driving youngsters to their muay thai class had to make an unscheduled stop on Wednesday morning when a passing motorcyclist shouted that there was a huge snake hanging out of his front left wheel well. Tuanthong Im-erb, 81, promptly pulled to the side of the road in Muang Chanthaburi's Tambon Salaeng, but could see no hitchhiking reptile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.