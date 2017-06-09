MMA practitioner meets boxer: Boyington-Lamour bout headlines NEF card
New England Fights has announced a 15-bout card for its June 17 show at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston that will feature the return of one of its former mixed martial arts champions as well a bout pitting the state's top boxer against one of its elite MMA competitors. Headlining the four boxing matches that will kick off the show at 7 p.m. will be a highly anticipated six-round battle between Russell Lamour Jr. of the Portland Boxing Club and Bruce Boyington of Young's MMA in Bangor.
