Mixed martial arts vs tai chi group brawl stopped by police in Shanghai but battle rages on online
Planned event likely sought to end the argument between supporters of the two combat styles, which has been bubbling over since MMA fighter defeated tai chi master in April Police in Shanghai on Monday closed down an unlicensed fight between two teams - one led by a tai chi master and the other by a leading mixed martial artist - just weeks after footage of a similar, very bloody, contest went viral online. The event, dubbed a "group brawl", was set to pitch four MMA fighters, led by Xu Xiaodong, against four tai chi experts led by Ma Baoguo, Guangzhou Daily reported.
