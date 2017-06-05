Mixed Martial Arts Vote Paves Way For...

Mixed Martial Arts Vote Paves Way For Casino Bill

The state Senate Tuesday took the first step in clearing the way for the House to approve a bill that would allow Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes to open a casino in East Windsor. While none of the Senators seemed to be a fan of the bill that reduces requirements for mixed martial arts promoters , the Senate approved the measure by a vote of 27-9 and sent it to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

