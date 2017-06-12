Mixed Martial Arts hopeful Arnold All...

Mixed Martial Arts hopeful Arnold Allen could lose licence after drunken brawl at Christmas party

One of the world's leading Mixed Martial Arts prospects has been spared jail after he 'ran amok' at a Christmas party, assaulting the venue's owner and six women. The incident happened when a number of parties - including one for Specsavers' staff and another with people dressed as Oompa Loompas - took place at All Manor of Events in Henley, near Ipswich, on the night of December 23 and 24. The burgeoning career of professional fighter Arnold Allen, of Old Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin, now hangs in the balance after he pleaded guilty to affray, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

