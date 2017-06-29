Midnight Mania! Lorenzo Fertitta deposed under oath in anti-trust lawsuit

Lorenzo Fertitta, the former CEO of the UFC, has been deposed as part of the ongoing lawsuit between a group of former fighters and the world's dominant mixed martial arts promotion. Paul Gift of BloodyElbow.com has the details surrounding the testimony, and it appears Lorenzo made a well-coached defense against the argument put forward by the fighters, that the UFC has a "monopoly broth", a confluence of several factors that allow the UFC to maintain near-total control of the market, causing harm to fighters and consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.