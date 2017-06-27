Michelle Waterson Bares All for ESPN ...

Michelle Waterson Bares All for ESPN The Magazine Body Issue Cover

UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson will be featured as a cover athlete for ESPN The Magazine's BODY Issue, hitting newsstands July 7. She is the latest in a long line of mixed martial arts stars to be featured in the issue, alongside the likes of Jon Jones, Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey , and Conor McGregor . Modeling is nothing new to Waterson, who edged into her fighting career by first being a ring girl, although she is a lifelong martial artist.

