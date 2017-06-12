Medals galore at Western Open

BASINGSTOKE'S Su-Ha-Ri Karate School member returned with 10 medals from the Western Karate Union competition in Western-super-Mare Diya Shanmugaraj contested the girls eights kata category. Shravya Subash also enjoyed success, taking the bronze in the girls 10's high belt kata.

