Mayweather Coming Back To Fight UFC Star McGregor Aug. 26
Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Wednesday he will come out of retirement to face UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match on Aug. 26. Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after winning all 49 of his pro fights, will face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never been in a scheduled 12-round fight at the MGM Grand arena.
