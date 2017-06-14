Mayweather Coming Back To Fight UFC Star McGregor Aug. 26

Elder Abuse Unit Will Target Those Who Target Seniors The Denver District Attorney's Office and Denver Police Department are teaming up to focus on elder abuse. LAS VEGAS - Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Wednesday he will come out of retirement to face UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match on Aug. 26. Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after winning all 49 of his pro fights, will face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never been in a scheduled 12-round fight at the MGM Grand arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.