Matt Mitrione on Tim Hague's death: '...

Matt Mitrione on Tim Hague's death: 'It's a massive call for...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

The combat sports world is still reeling after former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Tim Hauge passed away on Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage as result of getting knocked out in a boxing match in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Among the many people mourning Tim's passing is Matt Mitrione, who defeated "The Thrashing Machine" at UFC Fight Night 23 back in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) 51 min some here left 4 TO 3
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun 2 ask me good bud... 12
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC