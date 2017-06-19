Matt Hughes Accident: UFC Hall of Famer Hurt in Collision
Matt Hughes of the USA and current Welterweight Champion celebrates his win over Carlos Newton of Canada during the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Brawl in the Royal Albert Hall, in the Royal Albert Hall London, England on July 13, 2002. Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes was injured in an accident Friday when his pickup truck collided with a train.
