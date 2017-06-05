Matches to Make After UFC Fight Night 'Lewis vs. Hunt'
Mark Hunt beat back age and mileage one more time. The 2001 K-1 World Grand Prix winner kept his name relevant in the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight division, as he turned away Derrick Lewis with fourth-round punches in the UFC Fight Night 110 main event on Saturday at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
