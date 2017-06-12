Martial arts: Shikukai showcase a hit with Weymouth Karate students
Around 50 students from across the UK attended under the watchful eye of chief instructor Sensei Fumio Sugasawa, with a Dan grading held at the end of the fourth day. The course was held for the fifth year in succession by Pam and Steve Rawson after their move to Weymouth from Chippenham.
