Martial arts demonstrations to give a kick to free family fun day
Saturday's event at Lowton Community Centre and Cafe on Newton Road will include demonstrations from Leigh Judo Club and the Leigh and Westhoughton Ju-jitsu Clubs. Tickets cost 5 for an all you can eat barbecue, or 15 for two adults and two children under 10. The day is a celebration of the journey Leigh Judo Club founder Luke Brown has been on since saving the former youth club from closing two years ago.
