Mark Hunt has point to prove as clock winds down on Kiwi great's UFC career
But as he makes his mixed martial arts debut on home soil at UFC Fight Night, the prevailing question hovering around the 43-year-old Kiwi warhorse is just how long he can keep going. Hunt insisted he was not thinking about retirement this week but by the same token would be at peace if his heavyweight showdown against American Derrick Lewis was the last time he stepped foot inside the octagon.
