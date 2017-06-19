Man on trial in Kelowna for manslaughter testifies fatal punch was self-defence

The irrational man in the parking lot of a Kelowna restaurant on the night of February 27th 2016 was extremely obnoxious and aggressive, swearing and screaming, challenging anyone and everyone to a fight. That's when another man, a former mixed martial arts fighter trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, suddenly stepped out of the crowd and punched Zachary Gaudette once to the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.